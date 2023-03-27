Wagga City Council has opened applications for its major events and film sponsorship funding program.
Between $3000 and $20,000 is available for events held between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, with the intention of drawing more people to the city and building stronger community bonds.
Events officer Emma Corbett said the council was excited to support innovative and creative events that deliver strong social benefits and economic returns to the city.
"This funding recognises the importance of events and festivals in driving visitation to our Wagga Wagga and surrounds region, as well as showcasing our public spaces and enlivening our city," Ms Corbett said.
This funding pool has previously supported some of Wagga's most memorable events, including Mardi Gras, Gears and Beers, and the locally-produced film, The Merger.
Events in their first or second year can apply for incubator funding valued between $3000 and $10,000.
Developing events that have run successfully for more than two consecutive years can apply for up to $20,000.
Events that have received three years of funding through the major events program are eligible for "flagship" funding of $10,000 to $20,000.
The council's acting destination and events coordinator, Kim Parker, said the total funding pool was about $100,000, and applicants should move quickly if they wanted to secure funding for an event.
"Once all of those funds are depleted, that's it for the year," she said.
"We're getting a lot of inquiries already, so it's definitely going to be a competitive pool."
Ms Parker said this was an important community initiative the council was pleased to be able to support.
"It's really important to be able to support our event organisers ... to give them this additional boost to bring these events to life," she said.
"Any major event that has the potential to attract visitors would be something we'd be interested in. Those events have significant value for our community, and also our businesses.
"We also want to see some events popping up in our neighbouring villages."
Applications will remain open and be assessed periodically until June 2024 or until allocated funds are exhausted.
There are four assessment rounds throughout the financial year, with the first round closing on May 14, 2023.
Applications can be made online through SmartyGrants.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
