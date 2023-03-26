The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Nsw Election

Liberal and national parties pleased with showing in Wagga despite election defeat

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
March 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjmain remained positive in defeat on Saturday night, and both LNP camps say they're pleased with how the campaign went.

Despite a tough result in Saturday's polls, both the Liberal and Nationals camps say they've set their parties up well for future runs for the seat of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.