Despite a tough result in Saturday's polls, both the Liberal and Nationals camps say they've set their parties up well for future runs for the seat of Wagga.
On election night, former federal member for Riverna Kay Hull was positive about young Nats candidate Andrianna Benjamin's potential.
"I'm so proud of her, I really believe in her wholeheartedly," she said.
Mrs Hull looks at Ms Benjamin's run as a "succession plan" gone well.
Running the candidate this time has "given [her] the development" she needs going forward, Mrs Hull said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Liberal Julia Ham said her tilt was all about re-establishing the brand in Wagga.
"I think we're pretty happy with what happened ... we wanted the Lib name out there and I think we did that really successfully," she said.
Wagga Liberals branch president Rob Sinclair said it was always going to be a tough ask to unseat incumbent Joe McGirr.
"In honesty, Dr Joe was always going to be hard to beat ... I don't think he's done too much wrong," Mr Sinclair said.
"All of the Nats, Labor and the Liberals, we all wanted to do well and we also wanted to be out there and give voters a choice.
"We're very very happy that we ran, Julia went out and did a tremendous job ... she put our name back there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.