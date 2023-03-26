Tensions have flared between candidates and campaigners at the polling booth in Griffith, with one volunteer to told to remove her campaign shirt.
Two videos released by the NSW Nationals claim to be evidence of tampering of corflutes and appear to show one of the party's volunteers being told to "take your shirt off".
Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the campaigner was bullying one of the party's volunteers.
"You're harassing me and pulling down our corflutes," the volunteer at the Griffith Public School polling booth is heard saying in the video. "Please leave me alone and stop harassing me".
"Take your shirt off and I'll stop harassing you," another campaigner tells her before walking away. The incumbent, Helen Dalton, is seen handing the man a pair of scissors at the start of the video.
However, the man featured in the video said it didn't take into account everything that was happening at the polling booth.
"It's been misconstrued and they're trying to use it to their advantage," he said.
He said it was only when Helen Dalton arrived on horseback at the polling booth that tensions began to flare.
"I wanted to stop things escalating between the Nationals volunteer and Helen," he said.
The man said he wasn't supporting Mrs Dalton and was instead handing out for another candidate, David Landini. He said his comments were specifically about the volunteer's Nationals campaign shirt.
Mr Landini, who was at the Wakool polling booth in the electorate's west, said it was "very regrettable" incident on Saturday and he didn't endorse the comments that were made.
Mrs Dalton's team have denied that the man was campaigning for them on Saturday.
Nationals upper house member Wes Fang said the outburst "lowered the tone" of political debate.
"It's one thing to have discourse," he said. "I think Murray deserves a contest of ideas."
But he said the video demonstrate behaviour that was highlighted during the state parliament's inquiry into bullying.
"That's not political discourse, it's bullying and intimidation and Murray deserves better from the people who participate in politics."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
