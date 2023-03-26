The Daily Advertiser
NSW votes: Nationals claim corflutes tampered, volunteer bullied at Griffith polling booth

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
March 26 2023 - 3:30pm
Tensions have flared between candidates and campaigners at the polling booth in Griffith, with one volunteer to told to remove her campaign shirt.

