COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park bounced back from their first defeat of the season to book their place in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League preliminary finals.
The Demons moved through to their second consecutive preliminary final appearance with a 19-point win over Turvey Park on Friday night at Bolton Park.
The win did not come without a battle as Collingullie-GP kicked the only two goals of the final term to run out winners, 4.3 (27) to 1.2 (8).
In the process, the Demons set up a showdown with undefeated Pool B leaders Coolamon in next week's preliminary final.
Pool A powerhouse Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will play East Wagga-Kooringal in the other grand final qualifier.
Collingullie-GP coach Dane Fuller was pleased to see his team prevail in a tough encounter.
"They had a pretty tough one. I don't think we were quite at our best but it's good to have a win when you're not at your best," Fuller said.
"We had to grind away and get on top in the last seven or eight minutes, so that was good.
"It's hard playing at Bolton Park, it can be a bit congested. It became more of a slog and hopefully you can do it longer than the other side.
"Turvey were good, they were ferocious at the footy and liked it in close so it took us a while to be able to manufacture that space consistently.
"It was a good win, the girls were really good at toughing it out. We weren't at our best, in terms of run and carry, but certainly we dug in, which was good."
Turvey Park took it right up to the Demons and were still within a goal early in the final term.
Maddie Fuller took a good mark and converted to give the Demons some breathing space, before Kate Harris kicked the sealer late in the quarter.
Sidonie Carroll and Lizzie Read led from the front in the midfield for Collingullie-GP, while Leesa Guastella showed her value with another strong performance.
Fuller said his team didn't show too many ill effects from the 76-point loss to GGGM in the top of the table Pool A clash in the final round.
"Ganmain are a good footy side and they showed us what's expected," he said.
"There wasn't any confidence lost, it probably held us in good stead in as much as being able to keep plugging away regardless of the circumstances."
Fuller expects a strong challenge from undefeated Pool B team Coolamon in this week's preliminary final.
"Coolamon are obviously a far better side than they were last year and beating Mango shows they are certainly worthy of their spot in the top four," he said.
"I'd imagine they're going to be a big challenge."
EWK Hawks 2.2 2.2 3.2 4.2 (26)
Brookdale Bluebells 0.0 0.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: C.Hinds 1, L.Jones 1, J.Wild 1, H.Conroy 1; Brookdale Bluebells: E.Wooden 2.
BEST: EWK Hawks: B.Brustolin, A.Piercy, I.Cooper, E.Petrovic, M.Hard, S.Scott; Brookdale Bluebells: S.Creasy, K.Crowther, R.Dein, A.Burkinshaw, E.Wooden, C.Pertzel.
GGGM Lions 11.10 (76)
Temora Kangaroos 0.3 (3)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: S.Hamblin 6, K.Logan 2, B.Gregurke 1, Z.Cumming 1, E.Walsh 1.
BEST: GGGM Lions: P.Walsh, K.Logan, B.Walsh, S.Hamblin, E.Walsh, A.Hamblin; Temora Kangaroos: A.McGrath, K.Lord, C.Walker, M.Johnstone, B.Gaynor, A.Byrnes.
Coolamon Hoppers 2.3 2.3 4.4 5.5 (35)
MCUE Goannas 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers: Not submitted; MCUE Goannas Women: M.Garrod 1.
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers: L.Buchanan, R.Alchin, J.Barrett, G.Carroll, L.Jolliffe, C.Mcgrath; MCUE Goannas: C.Holland, T.Schulz-Cole, A.Nitschke, A.Wood, R.Marchioni, M.Garrod.
Collingullie GP Demons 4.3 (27)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Collingullie GP Demons: R.Kennedy 1, K.Harris 1, M.Fuller 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: M.Mattingly 1.
BEST: Collingullie GP Demons: L.Read, A.Stone, L.Guastella, S.O'Reilly; Turvey Park Bulldogs: M.Lucas, M.Mattingly, J.Wendt, M.Haggar, M.Burkinshaw, P.Dacey.
