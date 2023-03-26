As the NSW election vote counting took a break yesterday, Nationals candidate and sitting member Steph Cooke had almost five times more first preference votes than her nearest opponent in the seat of Cootamundra.
Ms Cooke will lead the electorate from the opposition benches with the Labor Party recording a clear win in Saturday's state election.
The Coalition's defeat at the hands of NSW Labor means the Cootamundra MP will no longer be the minister for emergency services resilience or the minister for flood recovery.
But Ms Cooke said she'll still be an effective voice for her region from opposition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"From my perspective, I will continue to fight extremely hard for the communities of regional NSW and, in particular, the communities of the Cootamundra electorate - that simply will not change," she said.
"I have enjoyed a good working relationship with all members of Parliament over the past five-and-a-half years.
"But I will always put the needs of our communities first - that is my job, and I will fight hard to ensure that we do receive the funding and the investment, the facilities that we deserve, but primarily need.
"I'm really humbled by the result. I'm extremely thankful and grateful."
Ms Cooke was first elected Member for Cootamundra in a byelection held in 2017 and, and was returned in dominant fashion in the 2019 state election.
The byelection was held following the resignation of Nationals' member Katrina Hodgkinson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.