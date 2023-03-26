The Daily Advertiser
Nationals MP Steph Cooke returned as member for Cootamundra for third time

Andrew Fisher
Conor Burke
By Andrew Fisher, and Conor Burke
March 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Steph Cooke looks set to be returned as member for Cootamundra for the third time, but will now serve on the opposition benches. Picture by Les Smith

As the NSW election vote counting took a break yesterday, Nationals candidate and sitting member Steph Cooke had almost five times more first preference votes than her nearest opponent in the seat of Cootamundra.

