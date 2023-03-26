The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Wagga Labor candidate Keryn Foley pleased with strong showing in state election

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
March 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keryn Foley enjoying a hard-earned glass of red on election night after her party swept to power and she polled strongly in the seat of Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley

Labor has been returned to power in NSW for the first time in over a decade, sweeping the state to leave Tasmania as the only territory across the nation to be governed by the coalition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.