It's Go(bba) time, Dr Joe!

When it opened amid much fanfare in July 1997, this newspaper labelled the Gobbagombalin Bridge 'the bridge to the future'.
So said the headline on the cover of a special eight-page The Daily Advertiser commemorative print wraparound marking the momentous occasion.
At the time it certainly was a bridge to the future - a much-needed crossing of the Murrumbidgee River and its floodplain, and an important road connection for residents as Wagga's north continued to expand.
Spanning 1.24 kilometres, it was the third-longest bridge in NSW and its opening was a significant achievement that had been decades in the making.
But fast forward almost 26 years and it's no longer a bridge to the future. It's a bridge stuck in the past.
It's struggling to cope under the pressure of an ever-increasing population and the city's rapidly-growing northern suburbs.
What was the bridge to the future now needs to become the bridges to the future.
Last night, as the state saw red and Labor emerged victorious in NSW, incumbent Independent Joe McGirr claimed victory in the seat of Wagga.
The re-elected Member for Wagga must act on progressing the Gobba Bridge duplication.
We've heard enough talk.
We've had enough photo opportunities.
We've seen enough commuter chaos and we've experienced too many delays (both on the drive over the bridge and the progress on duplicating it).
Now, it's time for action.
Investigating the potential duplication of the bridge was one of the key commitments laid out in the state government's long-term roadmap for transport in Wagga, which was announced in August last year.
The NSW government previously claimed duplicating the bridge was unnecessary, but eventually agreed to consider the project on the back of feedback from residents.
While we don't expect the second bridge will be built overnight, a feasibility study must be completed as a priority.
The bridge was central to some candidates' 2023 state election campaigns and the push to have it duplicated has been driven by both individual residents and advocacy groups like Committee 4 Wagga.
There is overwhelming support for the duplication.
So, Dr Joe, we say - it's Go(bba) time!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
