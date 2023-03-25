The Daily Advertiser
Nsw Election

Candidates for seat of Wagga reflect on 2023 state election campaign

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 25 2023 - 11:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Some of the candidates for the seat of Wagga cast their votes on Satuirday, glad to see the back of weeks of robust public debate and campaigning. Pictures supplied.

Votes have been cast, democracy sausages have been eaten and the candidates for the seat of Wagga can now take a few minutes to sit down and reflect on a hard fought campaign as the 2023 election draws to a close.

