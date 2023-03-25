Votes have been cast, democracy sausages have been eaten and the candidates for the seat of Wagga can now take a few minutes to sit down and reflect on a hard fought campaign as the 2023 election draws to a close.
After a long "regimented" campaign, Liberal candidate Julia Ham won't know what to do with herself tomorrow, she said, but she has enjoyed the positive vibe among her fellow candidates.
"It's been a happy, positive campaign and no matter what comes out of this there's a very strong, let's do better for Wagga," she said.
Although, she believes that is largely down to the candidates resigning themselves to a Dr Joe McGirr victory.
"People are here because they wanted to make some noise and make sure the seat wasn't too quiet," she said.
"To get an incumbent out, and particularly an incumbent who has done a good job, would be very difficult, I think if we've pushed it a bit and made it a bit more marginal that's a very good thing."
First time Labor candidate Keryn Foley said the campaign has been an "eye opening" experience and she has a newfound respect for the work done by politicians .
"I found it really eye-opening ... it's an extraordinary amount of work and an extraordinary learning curve in the amount of knowledge that people have to have on the issues of their electorate," she said.
"So, hats off to all the people who undertake to do public service."
As the polls draw to a close, she thinks "everyone has a change" to snare the seat of Wagga, but if she isn't successful, she doesn't rule out another tilt for political office, just not in the next few days.
"I think you need to ask me later," she said with a laugh.
"It's been long and tiring ... but maybe in a couple of weeks time when I feel a bit more energised maybe I will consider it."
Incumbent Dr Joe McGirr said polling day is "always an anxious day" and the "nerves just build" until the final votes are tallied.
He said he's had some "positive feedback" from voters at pre-polling in the past week, but believes the seat is a tight race.
"There's a lot of competition in this seat ... in terms of what the result will be, we'll just have to wait for tonight," he said.
Three-time state election Greens candidate Ray Goodlass said this campaign has felt very similar to his previous runs for office, but he hopes he can increase the Greens vote this time around.
"It was a really worthy exercise in democracy," he said.
With a little under an hour before the polls closed, Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin said she felt "fantastic" and thinks that her chances of taking Wagga are "pretty promising".
"For me it's been wonderful to be on the ground the whole time amongst my community, I've had fantastic feedback over the lost week at the polls," she said.
And as the campaigning comes to an end, she feels energised and ready to take on another political run no matter the result.
"I found it exceptionally well, you've got to remember I'm half the age of the other candidates, so I've got the energy, I've got the youth, I'm a female and a leader as well, so I can take on so much," she said.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
