The final ballots have been cast for the NSW state election, and attention is about to turn to the count.
The Daily Advertiser team has been out at polling centres chatting to voters, taste-testing democracy sausages, and generally getting in on the election day action.
Georgia Rossiter here manning the DA live blog, where we'll be bringing you the results live from across the Riverina electorates of Wagga, Murray and Cootamundra. My colleagues Conor Burke and Madeline Begley will be out on the town with the candidates.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.