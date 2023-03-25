The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Live blog: Joe McGirr claims victory in Wagga, Helen Dalton returns as member for Murray

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 26 2023 - 9:30am, first published March 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your election candidates for Wagga in the order they appear on the ballot paper - Ray Goodlass (top left), Chris Smith, Julia Ham, Keryn Foley (bottom left), Joe McGirr and Andrianna Benjamin. Ray Gentles did not provide an image.

The final ballots have been cast for the NSW state election, and attention is about to turn to the count.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.