Wagga's voters braved the wet weather on Saturday to have their say in the outcome of the NSW state election.
At Lake Albert Public School, CSU teaching student Callum Murdoch, 23, voted for the brand new Public Education Party in the seat of Wagga, because he's worried about the conditions he'll face at his future job.
"I've spoken to a few people who are teachers and they're a bit worried about their careers because they called it a 'revolving door career'," he said.
"Where people come in and they say within 5 years a lot of them are out. I'm hoping by voting for this party they might get enough support to implement some change that will alleviate some of those struggles."
Tim O'Keefe voted for Labor because he thinks it is "time for a change" of government.
"I think [Labor] is better suited for the current climate than any of the other candidates," he said.
"For the last twelve years it's been a bit rough with some of the things the liberal government have been doing."I'm a swing voter so it depends on who's best at the time."
Also at Lake Albert, Ndungi Munga 65, said he's sticking with incumbent Dr Joe McGirr because he "works well in the community" although he "doesn't like his position on solar power and green power in general".
While Njenga Mungai, 26, voted Labor's Keryn Foley because that's the way he always votes.
Over at Ashmont Public School former carpenter and hospital cleaner Noel Siebels voted for Andrianna Benjamin, he said, to help balance things out with a Labor federal government.
"I vote for whatever is going to be best for the country ... I think we need a good balance, now Labor is national, having too much one way is not good," he said.
Estella Public School P&C did a roaring trade at the sausage sizzle and bake sale, with one campaign volunteer saying they had "about 1000" people come to the polling centre to vote.
Treasurer Cassandra Diaz said all money raised will go towards new sports equipment and readers for the students.
"We've sold heaps of baking goods so it's been really good," she said.
Griffith residents Gavin and Samantha Wylie cast their vote for the seat of Murray at South Wagga Public School.
Mr Wylie said he was confident incumbent Helen Dalton would be reelected.
"She's probably odds on favourite to get up," he said.
"She's not afraid of telling you how it is, which is what it should be, so hopefully things can improve and we can go forward."
Leon Austin also voted with his wife Kate Lewis at South Wagga Public School, and said while he was "impressed" with all local candidates running for the seat of Wagga, the was left feeling "apathetic" about the election in general.
"Insofar as the way the state's been run, I think the election should have been called some time ago, not now," he said.
"There's a lack of what I call accountability towards the current government, and I don't think anything's going to happen now, which is a bit of a shame."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
