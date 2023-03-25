The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga voters cast their ballots in the 2023 NSW election at the city's polling centres

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 25 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Doubleday and Meil McMullen on sausage sizzle duty at Wesley Church Hall. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga's voters braved the wet weather on Saturday to have their say in the outcome of the NSW state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.