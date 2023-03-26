RIVERINA'S Country Championships campaign has ended in disappointment as they crashed to a 49-16 loss to Newcastle Rebels.
An otherwise impressive campaign ended on a sour note as Riverina were unable to match a slick Rebels outfit at Woy Woy Oval on Saturday.
Newcastle piled on the opening five tries of the game and from there, Riverina were unable to work back into the contest.
Down 30-6 at half-time, Riverina were much more competitive after the break but could only manage the two second half tries to Newcaslte's three.
Riverina coach Aaron Gorrell didn't believe the scoreline was a true indication of the contest.
"I thought we started pretty well, we started off how we wanted to play and we matched them for that 10-15, I thought a couple of bounces of the ball go the other way and different things can happen," Gorrell said.
"It's just a cruel game because you can be not far away and get five tries put on you in a short space of time.
"They were better than us on the day but I don't think they were a 33-point better team.
"It didn't cost us the game but there were a few things that went against us that were pretty tough. The pass off the ground just before half-time, it didn't cost us the game but it made it hard for us. If you get a couple of those calls, especially just before half-time, do things change? At half-time, I still thought we could win and you take away those six points and you definitely can.
"But I'm not taking anything away from them, we had a good campaign."
MORE SPORT NEWS
It took 11 minutes for the first points and it was James Bradley that dived over in the corner.
It appeared as though the opening try broke the shackles as Newcastle went on to score another four times in the space of 13 minutes. Bradley scored a second, Timanu Alexander crossed for a double, while Joe Woodbury ran 95 metres to cross for an intercept try.
Riverina's only joy in the first half came three minutes from the break when Zane Bijourac crossed in the right hand corner.
The visitors did threaten on the right edge a couple of times but Tristan Eldridge was taken into touch just short of the line on two occasions.
Woodbury scored his second for Newcastle shortly after the break, before Latrell Siegwalt kept Riverina within touch, scoring under the posts to make it 36-12.
But two tries in the space of four minutes, through Jayden Butterfield and Cameron Anderson, ended any hope of a comeback.
Braden Draber crossed shortly afterwards to add some respectability to the scoreboard for Riverina on a day where they were never in the hunt.
Butterfield kicked a field goal for Newcastle with the final play of the day.
Newcastle five-eighth and captain, Chad O'Donnell, finished with 16 points and was named player of the match.
For Riverina, Royce Tout worked hard all day and was his team's best.
Gorrell conceded it was always going to be hard to take down the might of Newcastle.
"Talking to them, they've been training three days a week since January. We don't have that luxury. When you look at that, you're behind the eightball from the word go," he said.
"A lot of them have been in the system at the Knights and played NSW Cup and you could tell that, just in some moments, they found their front nearly every time, they were an out-and-out good footy side.
"I thought we competed and kept turning up but even at the end, we couldn't get a bounce of the ball. That's rugby league, you can have those days.
"If you don't watch the game, you probably think they really gave it to us but I honestly don't think the scoreline tells the true story."
NEWCASTLE REBELS 49 (J Bradley 2, T Alexander 2, J Woodbury 2, J Butterfield, C Anderson tries; C O'Donnell 8 goals; J Butterfield field goal) d RIVERINA BULLS 16 (Z Bijourac, L Siegwalt, B Draber tries; L Siegwalt 2 goals) at Woy Woy Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.