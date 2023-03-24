The Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro scored one of the most dominant Albury Gold Cup victories in recent memory after he demolished his rivals in the $200,000 feature at Albury on Friday.
Despite not previously winning over the cup distance of 2000m, Beltoro made his rivals look second rate as he stormed to the biggest victory of his career by 4.2-lengths.
Ridden by Josh Richards, Belotro ($4.60) settled midfield in the field of 11 runners.
Richards peeled out five wide on the home turn and appeared to have a lap full of horse entering the straight.
It soon became evident as Beltoro surged to the front at the 400m mark and quickly put a gap on his rivals and careered away for an arrogant victory that left the huge crowd in awe.
The Danny Williams Marsabit ($26) produced a much improved run to finish second ahead of Mankayan ($3.80) who started favourite for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
The victory handed both Hickmott and Richards their first victory in Albury Racing Club's premier race.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Hickmott who has won two Melbourne Cups with Green Moon and Almandin was thrilled to get his name on the Albury Gold Cup honour roll.
He revealed his father, John, finished runner-up in an Albury Cup when he was based at Wangaratta before relocating to Murray Bridge to train.
Hickmott also holds the unique record of being the only former AFL player to train a Melbourne Cup winner after he played two matches for Melbourne in 1990.
"Winning an Albury Gold Cup is very significant to me personally because growing up when Dad was training, this was the biggest race in the area and we aspired to win it every year," Hickmott said.
"Dusty Spring was our old warrior that nearly delivered for us after he ran second in the cup one year.
"It was a golden era for racing in both the SDRA and North East with some big names in racing like the Freyer's, Honeychurch's and Hoystead's."
After resuming from a 16-week spell in October, Beltoro has been racing in career best form this campaign.
The victory was his third this preparation which also included wins at Flemington and his previous start at Morphettville which was in listed grade.
The son of Tornado has now won almost $600,000 from six wins and eight minor placings from 28 career starts.
"He is a fairly tough animal and that was his tenth run for the preparation," he said.
"It's a credit to all my staff at home who have done such a great job with the horse.
"To be still running peak figures this deep in his preparation is unbelievable but this horse just thrives on racing.
"He will go for a spell and then target the Big Dance."
Richards made the most of a sliding door moment after he was originally booked to ride Independent Road for Team Hayes.
The Hayes brothers scratched Independent Road on Thursday which paved the way for Richards to partner Beltoro.
Richards said he was gobsmacked by the turn of foot by Beltoro when he pushed the go button.
"I wasn't game to really look behind until the race was all over," Richards said.
"He just travelled so well in the run and at the top of the straight I gave him some fresh air and a squeeze and he sort of just let rip like a sprinter.
"I really didn't think I could have that much turn of foot underneath me.
"It was unfortunate that the Hayes camp had to scratch but Rob gave me the call to see if I would be interested in the mount on Beltoro and I couldn't have picked-up a better ride.
"My family was here as well which makes it special."
