Riverina skies were ablaze with colour this week as a major aurora australis event returned to the region, and it's not over yet.
On Thursday night, residents were greeted to a surreal sight as the southern skies glowed a bright red.
One image captured by Lockhart woman Emmily Meyers about 4km outside the town even captured glowing green hues.
And it's not over yet, as Ms Meyers said the auroras are expected to even better tonight, providing cloud cover doesn't get in the way.
It comes barely a month after people across the Riverina captured stunning images of another aurora event.
Aurora occurs in an oval around the magnetic poles in both hemispheres.
It is called aurora australis in the Southern Hemisphere, and sometimes referred to as the 'southern lights'.
If visible in the Riverina on Friday night, the displays will appear to the south and are best viewed away from light pollution.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
