Wagga Heat to play in first home game of the year

Wagga Heat will christen their new home on Saturday as they take to the court at Wagga PCYC for the first time.
Heat are coming into round two of the Waratah League without a win after going down to Newcastle in last week's season opener.
Playing-coach Zac Maloney was pleased with his side's overall performance last week and called it a "positive loss" to start their season.
Their opposition, St George Saints White, had a similar loss to Heat in their round one game against Port Macquarie Dolphins.
Maloney expects to have several key players return to the squad this round including defender Chaz Bishop and new signing Corey Doyle.
St George were runners up in the 2022 competition, going down to Hills Hornets in the final.
Heat will need to come to court ready to play after a slow start and poor shooting accuracy contributed to their round one loss.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.