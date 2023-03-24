The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Heat to play in first home game of the year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Maloney coaches during Wagga Heat trials. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Heat will christen their new home on Saturday as they take to the court at Wagga PCYC for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.