After almost two decades, Wagga's northern suburbs have lost a key advocacy group.
The Estella Progress Association, founded 19 years ago, was forced to fold this month due to a lack of interest from the community to pick up the baton.
Over the years, the group has worked to improve infrastructure and services, not only for Estella but also the neighbouring suburbs of Boorooma and Gobbagombalin.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Notable wins include the opening of the Estella Public School in 2021 and, more recently, the Boorooma Shopping Centre just last month.
A supermarket is also nearing completion on Estella's Rainbow Drive.
However, other projects like the duplication of the Gobba Bridge are a fair way off, and former progress association president Bruce Durham said the northern suburbs would be worse off without the group. Mr Durham said the association put a call out to the community for support however no one responded to save them.
As a result, he does not think it's likely another group will rise up and take their place.
"I can't imagine another group will start up and do the same sort of thing [we've been doing] because they have [already] had their chance to contribute to the old one," he said.
Mr Durham, who led the group for about nine years, said some members have now retired, while others have joined the Wagga Ratepayers Association.
"Some of the other members like myself have exhausted our energy ... so I think it's time to step back and take a break," he said.
Former member of the progress association and current member of Wagga Rural Ratepayers Association Keith Holder said it was a shame the group folded due to lack of community interest.
Even so, Mr Holder has called on members of the public to step up and take their place.
"Whoever [sets up a new progress association] will have a completely fresh start," he said.
"I hope someone does take it on, because there's a lot of people out there and we've got so much going on."
Meanwhile, in one final act to mark its legacy in the community, the progress association has funded some much-needed infrastructure installed in the northern suburbs this week. With some of its remaining funds, the group paid to purchase five public seats and concrete slabs to be placed in strategic locations around the area.
On Thursday, council staff installed the seats, with two located along Boorooma Street, two along the shared path east of Pine Gully Road, and one at the Gobbagombalin playground on Cootamundra Boulevard.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.