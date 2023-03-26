RUGBY league legend Peter Sterling returned to Wagga for the first time in years to help launch Kangaroos' Group Nine season.
The former Parramatta, NSW and Australian halfback was the special guest of his junior club, Kangaroos, at the Wagga RSL Club on Friday night.
The return to his home town brought back a lot of memories for the 62-year-old, who retired from the media at the end of 2021.
Sterling said it was unfortunately very much a 'hit and run mission' to Wagga but was pleased to be able to return to the city for the first time in a while.
"I couldn't pinpoint (when I was last here) to be honest. It's been a number of years," Sterling said.
"The last time I was down here was for an NRL game, I can't remember which, but it would be five or six years. A bit too long.
"I don't have any family here and also to be honest, the vast majority of people I went to school with here headed off to either Canberra, Sydney or Melbourne. So there's no real reason to come here other than a nostalgia trip or, in the past, work commitments."
Sterling answered the call of good mate, and Kangaroos committee member, Glenn Pallister to attend Kangaroos' season launch and was glad he did.
"(Kangaroos) have always been dear to my heart," he said.
"They were very formative years in my playing days, from 11 through to 16, they certainly played a major role in getting me prepared for what was to come.
"I have very fond memories of coming through the club. Back then we were called the Kangaroos Panthers. That changed. I played through to Sullivan Cup. Then signed with Parra when I was 16 and moved up the following year when I was 17.
"We had major battles with the Magpies. Obviously it was a very different Group Nine competition back then.
"We played against a whole host of clubs that are now either struggling or actually aren't playing in that competition anymore. It's been a bit sad to see.
"I vividly remember getting a phone call one afternoon to tell me the Wagga Leagues Club had closed down, which was fairly sad to hear unfortunately."
His return to Wagga made Sterling realise just how rugby league in the bush is faring.
"It's very different," he said.
"We certainly never envisaged having Albury sides involved. Tumut, Harden, Cootamundra, Junee, they all featured in a pretty strong Group Nine. And then you had obviously had the Kangaroos, Magpies and Turvey Park involved.
"It's changed and I think it's a sign that our hierarchy don't do anywhere enough to look after country rugby league and we're paying the price for it unfortunately."
Sterling, a former Kooringal High School captain, said he was enjoying a lot more overseas travel now in his retirement, as well as fitting in more rounds of golf.
Darryl 'The Big Marn' Brohman featured alongside Sterling at the launch, which the club hailed a great success.
