Major roadworks to repair potholes along Wagga to Coolamon commuter route commence after delays

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Rollers compact the foundations for a smoother Coolamon Road as major repairs began yesterday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

After months of waiting, commuters were greeted with the sight of road repairs taking place on a major route north of Wagga yesterday.

