After months of waiting, commuters were greeted with the sight of road repairs taking place on a major route north of Wagga yesterday.
Stop-start conditions were in place on part of Coolamon Road while Wagga council crews commenced heavy patching works on 10 localised pavement failures.
Council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said the works, originally set to start on Monday, were impacted by the rain and storms which passed through the region.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"While we understand everyone wants the patching completed as soon as possible, motorists need to be aware that carrying out these works is subject to good weather conditions and the road pavement being sufficiently dry," Mr Faulkner said.
He said the repair process involves exposing the underlying road base and strengthening the foundations before it is resealed.
"Given the rain... we didn't open the road up to the elements to avoid the underlying pavement becoming wet, which would affect the integrity of a new seal," Mr Faulkner said.
"The timing of completion of the heavy patching project may be further affected by the rainfall predicted for the first part of next week."
The council has previously said the damage resulted from the road being used as the Sturt Highway detour during the floods and blamed Transport for NSW for not helping fix the Wagga to Coolamon thoroughfare.
Transport for NSW hit back saying the road is the council's responsibility.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.