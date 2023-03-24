The Daily Advertiser
Bill 'Swampy' Marsh talks storytelling at Wagga Library

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
March 25 2023 - 10:30am
Bill "Swampy" Marsh draws a long yarn for the audience at Wagga library, complete with music and magic. Picture by Dan Holmes.

Bill "Swampy" Marsh surveyed the audience at Wagga Library from under the brim of a well worn Akubra this week.

