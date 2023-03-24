Bill "Swampy" Marsh surveyed the audience at Wagga Library from under the brim of a well worn Akubra this week.
"I think I know most of you from Yanco," Mr Marsh said, drawing a laugh from the crowd.
Mr Marsh was schooled at Yanco Agricultural High and came to prominence after writing a book about his hometown - Beckom (Pop. 64).
Visiting Wagga Library to promote his new book, Great Australian Ambo Stories, he said visiting the Riverina still feels like returning home.
A best-selling author, musician, magician and itinerate storyteller, Mr Marsh grew up with three books in his home - now he's written close to 30.
He spoke in vivid detail of his first visit to a library in what he refers to as "the buzzing metropolis of Temora", and the chain of events that would eventually lead to his learning to play music.
"I walked through the door and thought 'wow - I can't believe how many books Banjo Patterson, Henry Lawson and God have written,'" he said.
Mr Marsh said being caught staring at a bare-breasted Hawaiian woman in National Geographic was the tuning point that day.
"Suddenly, I felt a hand clamp down on my shoulder, and I knew it was my dad," he said. "He said 'what are you looking at there son? ... I said 'look Dad - that man has a Ukulele!'
"That Christmas, I got two presents - one was a ukulele, the other, how to learn ukulele in three easy lessons."
Even Mr Marsh's earliest songs resemble stories with music more than songs - rhyming jokes, Australiana, and clear narrative arc and rhythm that would be recognisable to any bush poetry lover.
He said he doesn't think of storytelling and songwriting as separate crafts, but different ways of approaching storytelling.
"They started off being separate - music, magic and stories," he said.
"Eventually, they all sort of started to meld together, like you saw in the show today.
"Now, I try to get them to all come in together as one story, or lots of separate stories along the same storyline."
Now, his writing practice involves months of travel across remote Australia conducting interviews, followed by madly writing. Mr Marsh said he was inspired by the travels of Henry Lawson to hit the road looking for stories to tell.
"I spent two years travelling the world ... when I got back, I took the train from Perth. I remember going across the Nullarbor Plain, thinking, I've spent two years travelling the world looking for this, and here it was in my own backyard."
While Mr Marsh and his editors are careful to check the facts when they matter, he said he's a lot more interested in what makes a good story than whether something is true or not. His anecdotes have the flavour of tall tales from the bush that have outgrown the facts they were based on.
"I think there's always a grain of truth, then the story weaves itself around things," he said. "I found with Ambos Stories, they didn't need much embellishment - they were already dramatic ... full of heart.
"I like seeing a story grow and grow from humble origins."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
