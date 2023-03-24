BINYA footballer Harry Rowston will realise his childhood dream when he makes his AFL debut on Sunday.
Rowston has been selected to debut for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the Giants' round two clash against West Coast at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Rowston was informed of his selection by Giants captain Toby Greene in front of his teammates on Friday, before emotional calls to inform his parents Phil and Kirsty of the big news.
The 18-year-old was still coming to terms with everything on Friday.
"I got told I'm playing. I don't know, my head's still spinning," Rowston told the Giants' media team.
"I haven't slept all week, just been thinking about it. To finally know is pretty exciting."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Rowston said to learn of the news from Greene was a combination of relief and excitement.
"I was just so excited," he said.
"As I said, I haven't slept all week, I've been thinking about it all week so to finally know, I couldn't be happier."
Rowston was a member of the Giants Academy for a number of years before he was picked up by the club, matching a bid from cross-town rivals Sydney, with selection 16 in last year's AFL Draft.
He dedicated his debut to everyone that played a part in his journey.
"It's obviously a lot of hard work coming from the farm so that probably shows in my footy, a bit of country footy, hard, tough footy," Rowston said.
"I dedicate everything back to home. I absolutely love getting back there whenever I can. It's my favourite place ever."
Rowston said it was a special moment to be able to tell his parents of his debut.
"Mum's at work (at Yenda Public School) with her little kindys, she obviously cried like she always does," he said.
"But they're stoked, Dad's back on the farm slugging away like he always is so to tell him the news is pretty exciting."
Rowston is one of three inclusions into the Giants' team and is the first of the club's draftees from last year to be given an AFL game.
He comes in for Collingullie's Harry Perryman, who injured his hamstring in last week's round one win over Adelaide, while Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield also make way due to concussion protocols.
Rowston said he plans to keep his game simple when he takes on the Eagles.
"Get in there and compete. Compete, hit bodies, tackle hard," he said.
"The things I got drafted for and the things Kingers has wanted me to show out on the footy field. Just go out there and have a crack and try and get the win."
Greene, in delivering the news of Rowston's debut, congratulated the Griffith junior for the way he's gone about it since arriving at the club.
"You've come in from day one and made an impression straight away, the mids would certainly be feeling that," Greene said.
"The way you went about your pre-season was A1, especially from a first-year guy, you've earned your spot, you've played well the last few weeks and I can't wait to have you come over to Perth and get into it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.