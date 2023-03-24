Swift water paramedics called in to help woman injured after boat hits log

The Daily Advertiser
Woman injured after boat hits log on Tumut River

Taylor Dodge
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 3:00pm
A woman has been taken to hospital after the boat she was in hit a log in a Riverina river on Friday.

