Swift water paramedics called in to help woman injured after boat hits log

A woman has been taken to hospital after the boat she was in hit a log in a Riverina river on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the Tumut River near the Junction Bridge in Tumut about 12.25pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the boat hit a log in the water, causing the woman in her 60s to fall and land on her hip.
Due to the pain, she was unable to move and required rescue.
"Our special operations paramedics, who are trained in swift water rescue, attended from Wagga and treated the patient on the boat," NSW Ambulance Inspector Jennifer Barker said.
"With the assistance of NSW Police and SES, she was carefully carried up the river bank and into an ambulance."
The woman was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
A man, who was also in the boat, was not injured.
*An earlier version of this story said the injured person was a man. This reporting was based on the initial information provided by NSW Ambulance.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
