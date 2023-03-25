The Voice to Parliament referendum question is the beginning of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders being heard, Wiradjuri leaders say.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday revealed the details of the constitutional change Australians will be asked to approve.
The question will read: 'A proposed law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?'
Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Mary Atkinson said she was "optimistic" that the Voice will have a positive impact on Indigenous lives.
"To have that seat at the table, and to advise the government is what we need to move forward and be counted," she said.
"We've been talking about this for years and we need to do it the proper way."
If approved, a new chapter of the constitution will be written to include to create the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, the body's ability to make representations to parliament, and the government's ability to make laws in relation to how it functions.
Aunty Cheryl Atkinson said she thought the changes were "fantastic" and something she never thought she would see in her lifetime.
"I really hope that we have some representation from down here on Wiradjuri Country or that we have leadership that we trust," she said.
"We know better than anyone about what we need, a Voice means that we get to have a say in policy and priorities that are going to affect our people."
Mr Albanese thanked the First Nations Referendum Working Group during the announcement, and said the moment was "a long time in the making".
"They have shown such patience and optimism through this process," he said.
"That spirit of co-operation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion."
Aunty Cheryl said everyone should now research what the Voice would mean for Australia before they are asked to vote.
"It's up to everybody to really think about what it means for this country," she said. "It's really important people have their own voice."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
