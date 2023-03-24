Excitement is building at Jubilee Park as Wagga Scorchers prepare for their entry to the Canberra League One hockey competition.
Captain Adam McCelland said nerves are being outweighed by excitement as the side readies to take the field.
"We've had a good preparation, and had a good trial game against Albury, and that filled the guys with a lot of confidence for the game," McCelland said.
"I think we're looking forward to it, it's going to be a challenge and I think we're as prepared as we can be."
A double-header round one has Scorchers playing twice this weekend, once on Saturday and once on Sunday.
McCelland said the squad has plans to have a recovery session and family barbecue after their first game to help continue their playing mindset into Sunday morning.
"It would have been a while since a lot of people played two games over a weekend, so it might be a challenge for some but I think we're well prepared," he said.
"We've done a lot of fitness work so we should be okay, and we've got a decent enough break with a 3 o'clock game Saturday and the 11 o'clock Sunday."
Following their trial in Albury, where they won 7-0, McCelland said there was plenty for them to work on.
Though pleased with the result he said there were plenty more scoring opportunities they didn't make good use of.
"We started the game pretty helter skelter and frantic, but once we settled and got our first few goals in, we got into the game and moved forward really well," he said.
Going into this season with no experience playing their opponents, McCelland said every game is unknown.
"It's going to be different because we don't know what the play is going to be like, so we've just got to try and do the best we can and we put our best foot forward, and do what we do best," he said.
"Hopefully that'll be enough for us to get what we want out of the game and get the points."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
