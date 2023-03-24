Snippets from our history

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society
Wagga's Equex Centre was officially opened by Mayor, John Harding with Equex Management Committee chairman, John Ireland praising the foresight and initiative of Garry Hiscock and others. Concept plans for a 2000 seat convention centre and licensed auditorium were unveiled at the opening.
Dame Roma Mitchell officially opened Saint Francis College, a new Catholic residential college at Charles Sturt University.
Prominent Wagga identity Richard (Dick) Eldershaw who was well known and highly respected as a talented agricultural statesman has died. Wagga Commercial Club has lodged an application for a $2 million motel complex on the site of its unused bowling greens.
The first major on-ground works to combat urban salinity are under construction in Urana Street.
Wagga City Council has voted eight to seven to replace the city's coat of arms on council vehicles with its corporate crow logo. Councillor Jim Eldridge who was against the change said that the corporate logo reminded him of "a frightened duck taking off at the opening of the duck season".
Archdeacon Stephen Williams who has served as the vicar of Saint John's Anglican Parish for more than eight years is moving to a new position in Geelong.
River to Rail Committee chairman Julie Hoy, is urging Wagga businesses to get behind "Crime Stoppers" after a meeting identified street violence and vandalism as major problems.
Bryson Lashbrook, Cheryl Wheeler, Greg Tucker, Bree Picciolo, and Aaron Graham were all award winners at the Wagga Softball Association presentation night.
Riverina Rugby Union launched its new season with two new trophies, the Romano's Cup and the Walsh and Blair Cup.
Peter and Audrey Killalea, Neville Blamey, Viv Littlewood, Pat Bombell and Zara Blamey were among those attending a regional Probus Clubs event at the Leagues Club.
Turvey Park Fire Brigade station officer Ray Scott said that in the past two weeks the brigade has been called to almost 30 grass fires in the vicinity of Red Hill Road.
Ken Robinson and his wife Helen are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending the Methodist Youth Fellowship and Crusader Campers 1955 to 1965 reunion.
A Mount Erin Trinity Touch Team is preparing to compete in the International Schools touch football tournament to be held in Nandi, Fiji.
Hazelton Airlines held their monthly board meeting in Wagga.
Spectators packed Baylis Street as the RAAF Central Command Band from Melbourne led a contingent of personnel from the Forest Hill Air Base in a march down Wagga's Main Street.
Mr Barry Hale, Wagga City Council's Chief Health Surveyor said that "green slime" reported at Lake Albert was a common form of algae and although dead algae would produce an unpleasant taste and smell it was harmless to man.
Local author, Steve O'Halloran's latest book is titled "The Days That Are Gone" and is a book of short stories based on the early days around Wagga.
Cheryl Armstrong and Josie Abbott from Hore and Davies Travel Service have completed a training course in air travel organised by the International Air Transport Association.
Wagga women horse trainers Rita McIntyre and Sue Stripe were to the fore on Saturday winning races at Cowra, Gundagai, and Canberra.
Mrs Judith Duke of Gregadoo was chosen as the Wagga winner of the Lovely Motherhood Quest which aids the Royal NSW Institution for Deaf and Blind Children.
Eighty-one boats from Sydney, Canberra, Cootamundra, Griffith, Albury, and Wagga competed in the Riverina Sailing championships at Lake Albert.
President of the Wagga RSL Club, Stan Sadleir, told the club's annual meeting that net profit for the year ended December 31 was $58,870.
Du Barry Hair Salon Hair Salon is celebrating its 21st Birthday and Miss Ida Buckley is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with some of their stock available for customers.
During a visit by Wagga's Mayor, Ald Dick Gorman and Ald Brian Allen, the manager of the Wagga Taxation Office, Mr Gordon Nowland, said that a copy typists pool is to be established this year, the third in NSW after Lismore and Tamworth.
Don Kerlin, one of the proprietors of Don Jones Tyre service has won a Goodyear Dealer Incentive Tour for himself and his wife to Fiji.Hore and Davies Travel is advertising a special seven day "Casino Tour" of Tasmania for $150.
Mr Pat Kain is appointed secretary of Wagga Radio Cabs.
Loch's Pharmacy at 80 Baylis Street (opp. Woolworth's Family Centre) are advertising children's portraits in natural colour for just 60 cents or $1.60 for groups of two or more children.
More than 1600 children, over two days, attended the Marionettes puppet show, "The Water Babies" at the Civic Theatre.
