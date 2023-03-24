John Woodman Memorial ride to depart Sunday

The 36th annual John Woodman Memorial Wagga to Albury Cycling Classic will run this Sunday, with more than 70 riders registered for the race.
The second ride in the Tour de Riverina series, riders will take off from Tolland Hotel, Wagga and ride the 131 kilometres to Jindera, just outside Albury.
The handicap race features four bunches, with the final group to begin 25 minutes after the first.
Wagga cycling legend Barry O'Hagan said he's expecting to see a good race.
"They've got 74 riders, the handicaper has been very good to some riders, they've got four bunches because that's all they're allowed on the road, so the first will go off at 0, the next at 6 minutes behind them, the next 10 minutes behind them, and scratch goes at 25 minutes," O'Hagan said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The race travels through Morven, Culcairn, and Walla Walla before reaching the finish at Jindera.
With 17 riders on scratch, O'Hagan said he doesn't think it's the strongest group they've seen participate in the ride, but expects to see a good race regardless.
O'Hagan's home club Tolland will be represented well with a good contingent of riders joining the race.
Pleasant weather forecasts will help riders as the extreme heat and rain from the past week subsides.
"It's only forecast to be 26° on Sunday with a north-easterly wind, which will assist them," O'Hagan said.
"They'll like the north-easterly, that'll be behind them."
With a good mix of newer and experienced riders, O'Hagan is tipping the third bunch to be the winning bunch, with some "handy riders" scheduled in that group.
The John Woodman Memorial Wagga to Albury Cycling Classic will depart from Tolland Hotel from 10am. Last year's handicap winner was Benjamin Treble while Wagga's Myles Stewart took out the fastest time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.