John Woodman Memorial ride to depart Sunday

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 12:24pm
Geared up: Stephen Kilpatrick, David Mann, Craig McAlister, Rod Dean, Caleb Hayde and Jeremy Sherwill in Albury ahead of the memorial race. Picture by Ash Smith

The 36th annual John Woodman Memorial Wagga to Albury Cycling Classic will run this Sunday, with more than 70 riders registered for the race.

