Female committee takes charge at Collingullie

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 11:28am
Kaity Fuller, Clair Schneider and Rainer Jolliffe are part of Collingullie-Glenfield Park juniors' first all-female committee. Picture by Madeline Begley

Change is in the air at Collingullie-Glenfield Park junior football netball club, as they welcome a near all-female committee for the first time.

