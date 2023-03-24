Change is in the air at Collingullie-Glenfield Park junior football netball club, as they welcome a near all-female committee for the first time.
After the appointment of Kaity Fuller as the club's first female president, the committee realised there was just one man among them at their annual general meeting.
"Of our seven positions, we have six of them filled by females," Fuller said.
"Everyone is still trying to find their feet with our new roles and as a new committee, but being women we are resourceful and could count on other women in the club who had really strong skill sets that we could bring together to form a good structure for the club."
Fuller said she thinks it's fantastic to see women stepping into the volunteer roles within clubs.
"We're mothers, we have other commitments outside of the club too, in terms of being able to see things actioned, there's no better saying that if you want something done give it to a busy woman
"We can see that happening now, we're starting to see a shift and setting ourselves up for the 2024 season."
Fuller said there'll be lots of learning and finding their feet throughout the 2023 season but has high hopes for where the club is heading. She's hopeful the club will implement new processes based on member feedback and improve member experiences.
"Clubs change, and we need to change with the families coming through it," she said. Including a mix of both netball and football parents in the committee was also important to Fuller who said neither sport should be treated as more important within the club.
Fuller believes there's longevity in the committee, with the group gelling well and uplifting each other's efforts.
"I think the best thing about a female committee is we all support one another and pat each other on the back, and let each other know that we appreciate them," she said.
"The mindset around the committee is, we all have full-time roles, and these are volunteer positions, we can do what we can in our time, and we hold onto those roles in a more joyful way. A big focus for us it to be proactive, not reactive."
Fuller hopes to see more positive change come through the increase of women in the top roles at the club.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
