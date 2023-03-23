The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park, South Wagga prepare for premier grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 10:54am
Paris Hall from Turvey Park and Sam Vidler from South Wagga are excited for their sides to go head-to-head in Saturday's Wagga Softball Association premier league grand final. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

They've played four times this season, but that isn't deterring nerves from Turvey Park and South Wagga as they prepare for the Wagga Softball Association premier league grand final.

