Turvey Park, South Wagga prepare for premier grand final

They've played four times this season, but that isn't deterring nerves from Turvey Park and South Wagga as they prepare for the Wagga Softball Association premier league grand final.
Warriors have come away victorious in all their 2022/23 season meetings, but it's Turvey Park who hold the title of reigning premiers after overcoming the Warriors last season.
South Wagga catcher Sam Vidler said there's no telling what will happen in the final game of the year.
"No one game against each other is the same," Vidler said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"You could be at training or after a game and reflect and talk about it but you can bet that three weeks before we weren't saying the same thing, we were probably playing the opposite.
"It's always constantly changing, we don't have a really big competition at the moment, but it's never the same game and that's what keeps the competitive drive going."
Turvey Park pitcher Paris Hall said the games are always unpredictable.
"I think that's why I am so nervous, because I don't know, I don't know if we're going to go out and get smashed or if we're going to go out and smash them," Hall said.
Saturday's game is particularly exciting for Hall, who will play alongside her sister and mum.
"That will be amazing, whether we win or not, that will be special enough for me," she said.
"You make so many friendships whether you are on their team or not on their team, but you do want everyone to do their best."
Vidler, who has been playing a grade softball for 20 years this year, said watching young players come through the ranks keeps her excited.
Watching, and coaching, them through their junior years she said young blood keeps the game interesting.
"It's the younger ones that always scare us a bit, you don't know where that's going in the field," Vidler said.
"They're young enough, fit enough, to run around those bases quickly and they take off fast and definitely keep me on my feet."
Turvey Park will defend their title against South Wagga at 4:15pm on Saturday at French Fields in the final game of the season.
Junior and other senior grade grand finals will be played from 8:45am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.