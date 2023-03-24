LONG-time Temora trainer Garry Harpley will get his shot at group one glory at Bathurst on Saturday night.
Harpley will be represented by Aromet Girl in the $150,000 Gold Tiara Final (1730m) for two-year-old fillies at the Bathurst carnival.
After working home nicely to finish third at Wagga on debut, Aromet Girl caused a boilover in her Gold Tiara heat last week when cruising home along the sprint lane to score by six metres.
Her hopes for the final have been boosted by coming up with the inside gate and Harpley is excited to see what his filly can do in the group one event.
"I honestly believe she's better this week than she was last week, in herself," Harpley said.
"Last week I went in a bit underdone deliberately. I went to Wagga underdone, then I thought that run 10 days later into the heats, then I thought if I could get into the final, 10 days into the final, she'll be just ticking over at the right time.
"I had a lot of pressure on me last week but this week, whatever happens, happens. Last week I thought I've got to have this filly right and now this week, the pressure's off. We're in it. We've just got to hope for a bit of luck and everything falls our way, which it has so far.
"She's good. Really, really good. Things are just starting to fall into place. I worked her (Thursday) arvo and she's bucking her brand off."
Harpley races Aromet Girl with his good mate John Taprell, a retired butcher from Yenda. The pair have been racing horses together for years but never had one as good as this filly.
The pair bred Aromet Girl.
"We had a voucher from our old horse, Temora Reactor. We had a $3000 breeding voucher and didn't have a broodmare so I brought her mother off the internet," Harpley explained.
"She was a well-bred mare by Falcon Seelster, out of a Holmes Hanover mare. I liked her breeding and we didn't pay a lot of money for her.
"Alta Christiano was standing at Young at Luke Primmer's place so I thought we'll go over there, it's close and handy and that's the result, this filly.
"That's the first foal and the only foal. I had a terrible run, we lost a colt foal the next year, and this year the mare died so there's no more."
Harpley understands and appreciates the odds involved in coming up with a good one.
"We breed one a year. The numbers aren't stacked in your favour when you breed one a year," he said.
"We're hobbyists, we don't go to the $20,000 sires, we go to the $3000 sires.
"They're hard races to get in. There's a lot more fashionably bred horses than her in the race but we're in there."
It is with an appreciation of the significance of the moment that Harpley has handed driving duties to Junee's own Cameron Hart.
Hart jumped aboard for the heat and has established himself as one of the country's most talented drivers.
Harpley said the decision to hand over the reins wasn't a hard one.
"Not at all. I've driven in the finals before, I've won a heat before but I'm only a hobbyist, these blokes go around every day," he said.
"Cam has won seven or eight races in the last three or four days. That's their job. When you're in them big races, you want to take every advantage you can get and that's one of them.
"I drove her at Wagga and looked after her there, I was really happy the way she got home. They don't get home like she did that day.
"I threw Cam on in the heat and he was really happy when he got off her on Saturday. I said to him beforehand, I've never found the bottom of her and he said the same thing when he got off her, we still haven't."
Harpley will be shooting for his first group one win. He will leave the driving instructions to Hart but is not against the idea of handing up from the inside alley.
"Cam can make up his mind what he wants to do. I think she's fast enough to hold the top," he said.
"We've got to be realistic, there's a couple in there that are probably better than her but if they have to do a bit of work and we can get a cheap sit, we'll be doing our best work the last 100.
"I'd love to see game on with six furlongs to go and we'll be sitting there on the fence.
"There's ones better than her but if we have a bit of luck, we can roll in and hopefully get a cheque."
Harpley had been pleasantly surprised by the support he has received from across the Riverina this week and thanked Ray Walker and Nic Horan for their assistance in getting Aromet Girl to the races.
