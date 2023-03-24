The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Garry Harpley and Cameron Hart will combine with Aromet Girl in the group one Gold Tiara Final at Bathurst

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aromet Girl cruises to victory in the heat of the Gold Tiara with Cameron Hart on board last week. Picture by Bathurst Harness Racing Club

LONG-time Temora trainer Garry Harpley will get his shot at group one glory at Bathurst on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.