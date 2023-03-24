SOUTHCITY's premiership-winning combination of Nathan Rose and Kyle McCarthy will be reunited in the halves for Saturday's Country Championships Final.
McCarthy's versatility has been on full display throughout Riverina's campaign and he will now slot into the vacant halfback position for the decider against Newcastle Rebels at Woy Woy on Saturday.
McCarthy filled in for the unavailable Rose at five-eighth in last week's semi-final win over Northern Rivers and will now move to number seven to replace Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay, who will miss with a broken jaw.
Riverina coach Aaron Gorrell has nothing but praise for McCarthy, who has proven a jack of all trades during the Country Championships campaign, even captaining the team last week in Zac Master's absence.
"It's massive. He wore nine in the first game, six in the second and he's going to wear seven in the final and he doesn't look out of place in any of them," Gorrell said of McCarthy.
"It's great to have him, his experience and I'm sure their combination from the past is going to hold us in good stead on the weekend."
Rose, now coach of crosstown rival Kangaroos, does not expect it will take too long to click with McCarthy in the halves.
"We've played a fair few years of footy together so I don't think it will take us too long to gel, to be honest," Rose said.
"It definitely helps. Playing years of footy with another halves partner always helps and it will be a bonus for us on the weekend.
"We probably need not to focus on that too much and put the team first and focus on what Goz has got us on working on for the weekend."
Gorrell believes the experience of both Rose and McCarthy will have Riverina well-placed against Newcastle.
"Each player brings different things but both of them are a little bit older heads and there is going to be times on the weekend where it's going to be panic stations for some blokes so it's always good to have blokes like that that can take a deep breath, sit back and evaluate the situation and move forward for us," Gorrell said.
"It's always disappointing losing players but we've got some nice players to come in...and they're not bad replacements to come in.
"I think we missed Rosey on the weekend. In that first 20 minutes we came up with a few errors, and really defended them well but then we get down the other end and force our hand and panic a bit. I think his calming influence will be a bonus for us. Hopefully it will be the difference in the end."
Rose said he was happy to be back in for the final as he looks to win a second Country Championships title with Riverina.
He believes this year's team has what it takes.
"(This year's team) is definitely up there. It's a good enough team to win it. We're playing in the grand final for a reason," he said.
It will be a busy couple of days for Rose, who travelled back to Wagga from Sydney on Friday. He planned to attend Kangaroos' season launch on Friday night before travelling to Woy Woy for the final on Saturday.
