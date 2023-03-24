The Daily Advertiser
Nathan Rose and Kyle McCarthy will be reunited in the halves for Riverina's Country Championships Final against Newcastle Rebels

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:30pm
Nathan Rose (left) and Kyle McCarthy (middle) in action together for Southcity back in 2018. They will form the halves combination for Riverina on Saturday.

SOUTHCITY's premiership-winning combination of Nathan Rose and Kyle McCarthy will be reunited in the halves for Saturday's Country Championships Final.

