Riverina hospitals have been praised for their hard work as paramedics have been struggling to tend to emergencies due to 'congestion' and bed blocks.
This week, the Health Services Union (HSU) launched its Return to the Road campaign, taking a stand against the NSW government and demanding something be done to fix the issue plaguing the state's hospitals.
Bed blocks and congestion mean paramedics have been left tending to non-urgent patients at 'clogged' hospitals while waiting for them to be seen by overworked nurses and doctors instead of returning to roads ready to assist emergencies.
Griffith paramedic and HSU member David Mecham said it is an issue that is more so affecting paramedics in metropolitan areas than regional paramedics based in regions like the Riverina.
"The campaign is being well-supported by hospitals and they have been off-loading patients a lot quicker," Mr Mecham said.
"Our Riverina hospitals have been working hard with us to get patients off beds quicker.
"It's not the hospitals who need to do something about the bed blocks, it's the government."
Mr Mecham said HSU members are waiting to see which state government is elected next week and what its response to the issue will be.
HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said the paramedic workforce began the action at first shift on Tuesday, in a bid to promote public health.
This means paramedics within the HSU are refusing to wait with non-urgent patients at hospitals across the state.
"It's astounding we have to do this, but we have no other option," Mr Hayes said.
"Paramedics are at their wits' end.
"They are forced to hang around emergency departments with patients who have constipation, stubbed toes or sunburn all because there simply isn't enough staff to process a handover.
"We are sacrificing crucial minutes where we could be responding to a potential cardiac arrest."
Mr Hayes said the action is the consequence of a decade of wage suppression by the NSW government.
"We have tried every way to propose reform options that would reduce bed block," he said. "Sadly we have hit a brick wall."
Mr Hayes said the action being taken will not leave patients vulnerable and in fact, will enable better care for them by improving response times to patients in need of urgent care.
"HSU paramedics have designed this action carefully and responsibly so that it enhances patient wellbeing," he said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
