Looking back at the long road to build the Gobba Bridge

When it opened in 1997, The Daily Advertiser hailed the Gobbagombalin Bridge as "Our bridge to the future", but locals think it's heyday has passed.
The duplication of the notorious traffic chokepoint has been a key issue for Wagga's candidates in the 2023 NSW election, with Liberal candidate Julia Ham and independent Joe McGirr making it a centrepiece of their campaigns.
The bridge's completion was the result of campaigning dating back to the '50s for a "flood-free crossing" of the Murrumbidgee. By 1974, the NSW state government were promising to have the bridge completed within five to seven years - a timeline that eventually blew out to 33 years.
At the time of its 1997 opening, the Gobba Bridge was hailed as a modern marvel; the third-longest bridge in the state at 1241 metres, and built to withstand flood heights of over 11 metres.
The total project cost was over $49 million at the time of completion - the equivalent of nearly $100 million in 2022.
The safe corridor to the north has allowed Wagga's northern sprawl in Estella, Cartwrights Hill, Bomen and Boorooma, as well as the development of Charles Sturt University.
However, the rapid growth of these suburbs has put additional pressure on the bridge, especially when floods remove access to Wagga's north via other bridges that do not stretch across the floodplain.
Data from the state government predicts more than 50,000 vehicle crossings per day by 2030 - five times more traffic than the 10,000 it saw in 2006.
In a survey conducted by Committee 4 Wagga earlier this year, 95 per cent of respondents said the bridge was inadequate for Wagga's future needs, with nearly 83 per cent saying there was no better use of funds in the local area.
NSW Regional Roads Minister Paul Toole butted heads with Wagga City Council in 2021 when he said there was no case in the short to mid term for the duplication of the bridge; a position no local candidate in the 2023 state election has explicitly endorsed.
Today's debates about bridge duplication bear a striking resemblance to the arguments in the 70s and 80s about whether the bridge would ever be built in the first place.
Former council engineer Colin Knott began campaigning for a better bridge to the north in 1968, but was largely ignored until serious flooding cut off local Murrumbidgee crossings in 1974.
Former Liberal Member for Wagga Joe Schipp reportedly began pushing the state government to have the bridge built in 1975, to alleviate congestion, reduce travel times, and provide safe passage between the north and centre of town during floods.
The bridge was eventually funded by the Greiner Coalition government in 1988, and the bridge constructed in three stages between March 1992 and October 1995.
Mr Knott died in 1996 - a year before the bridge was opened. The stretch of Olympic highway crossing the floodplain is named in his memory.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
