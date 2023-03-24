East Wagga-Kooringal have welcomed a premiership player from AFL Sydney.
Tom Tyson has joined the Hawks straight from winning last year's AFL Sydney Premier grand final with UNSW-Eastern Suburbs.
The 21-year-old has impressed in both pre-season trials for the Hawks and is set to inject some youth and speed into EWK's line-up.
Tyson played 16 games with UNSW-Eastern Suburbs' premier league team last year and has also played NEAFL games for Sydney Swans' reserves.
He was a member of the Swans' academy and made his premier league senior debut as a teenager.
EWK coach Matt Hard is rapt to have him on board.
"Yeah it is good, absolutely. We're pretty happy to get him on board that's for sure," Hard said.
"He moves pretty well. he's only fairly young, he moves pretty well, uses the ball well, we're happy with all that sort of stuff and he's a real good fella so he fits in perfectly.
"We're very happy to have him on board."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Tyson will travel from Sydney to play with the Hawks but has family in the area, which helped lure him to the Hawks.
His father is a former Rivcoll and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United player and his sister is in a relationship with Heath Northey, who joined the Hawks last year.
Hard said the beauty of Tyson is that he can play in a number of positions.
"Tommy can be used anywhere, I guess. Half-back, wing, half-forward," Hard said.
"He can probably do numerous roles which is what we're very happy with.
"He'll bring a bit to us, hopefully."
The Hawks don't have Northey in their plans for this season as he is travelling overseas.
Hard is unsure whether luring Tyson to Gumly Oval will help the chances of Northey returning late in the season.
"We've been in touch with Heath," he said.
"He's obviously overseas so we don't know what his timeline is as such at this stage.
"If all the stars line up, absolutely, we're a chance to get him back but it could be a five per cent chance, I really don't know.
"It depends on when he comes back. Hopefully it all lines up."
