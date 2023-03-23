The Daily Advertiser
Traffic disruptions after cattle truck crashes on Olympic Highway near The Rock

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 8:43am
Traffic on the Olympic Highway approaching The Rock is congested after a cattle truck crashed on Friday morning. Picture by LiveTraffic NSW

Motorists travelling on the Olympic Highway south of Wagga are being told to expect congestion after a cattle truck crashed on Friday morning.

