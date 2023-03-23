After a dry start to autumn, a series of storms have seen Wagga almost double its March rainfall in a few days.
The city recorded 16.6mm rain to 3pm on Thursday, taking the total this rain event to 23.4mm since 9am on Tuesday.
Wagga has now also exceeded the city's long-term rainfall average for March by 5.8mm and is sitting at 51.8mm with a week of rain still on the forecast.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Looking across the Riverina, Temora has far exceeded Wagga's totals this rain event, with 48mm falling since 9am on Tuesday, while Young recorded 49.4mm, Narrandera 41.8mm, West Wyalong 27.6mm, Hay 16mm and Griffith recorded 10.8mm.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Morgan Pumpa said while Griffith and Hay saw lower falls on Thursday, there was still "quite a bit of storm activity" in that part of the region in the morning.
On Thursday afternoon, the bureau issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones in parts of the southern Riverina including Albury in the east and the region just south of Deniliquin in the west.
"These conditions are due to a surface trough lying through the central and eastern parts of NSW, generating the thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon," Mrs Pumpa said.
Looking ahead, Mrs Pumpa said while conditions appear to be easing in the northern and western Riverina on Friday, eastern parts of the region including Wagga and the South West Slopes could see further storms.
"[With unsettled conditions continuing] it's still really important to keep an eye out for warnings," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.