The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Paul Murray and Nick Souquet combine for City Handicap success on Espirito at Albury

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Souquet returns a winner on Espirito after victory in the City Handicap at Albury on Thursday.

IT WAS another Southern District feature for the Murray stable at Albury on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.