IT WAS another Southern District feature for the Murray stable at Albury on Thursday.
Long-time Southern District jockey Nick Souquet proved he's still got the goods as he piloted the Paul Murray-trained Espirito ($5.00) to victory in the $75,000 Hutchinson Civil City Handicap (1175m).
Souquet gave the Kembla Grange visitor every chance and the Espirito did the rest as the four-year-old raced away to take the feature sprint by two and three quarter lengths.
Wagga galloper Rocket Tiger ($5.50) bounced back to form with a closing two, while Super Helpful ($5.50) charged home for third, three quarters of a length further back.
Paul Murray, like his late father Bede, is no stranger to success at the Albury and Wagga carnivals and he was rapt to see his sprinter claim the City Handicap.
"I said to Nick if they go hard, we know he can have a sit, Winona (Costin) has told us that and we did that today and he really travelled up nice and finished it off real good," Murray said.
"He'll go for a nice rest now.
"When you see his legs, you wouldn't even think he would get to the races but he's done a sensational job."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Victory in the feature took Espirito's record to five wins from 15 starts and $168,000 in prizemoney.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Murray and Souquet too, after they combined for earlier success with Viking Power ($10).
Meantime, Wagga galloper Zakeriz booked his place in the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with victory in the $50,000 Baxters Concrete Albury Mile (1600m) on Thursday.
Zakeriz ($15) produced a typically gutsy front-running display to score despite carrying the top weight of 61 kilograms for apprentice jockey Molly Bourke and trainer Chris Hardy.
Zakeriz looked under siege early in the straight but kept finding to score by a long neck from Azaly ($9.50), with Silverdale Chief ($10) a further neck back in third.
It was a good day for Southern District trainers.
Wagga trainer Mick Travers won with Century Fox ($7.00), while Spackman was also successful with Smokin' Cod ($3.40).
Donna Scott also had Miller Time ($3.30) win stylishly on debut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.