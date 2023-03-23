A Riverina pub has become more than just the local watering hole - it's also offering haircuts.
Over the last few weeks barber and musician Lisa Wilson has been travelling to the Uranquinty Pub from Wodonga once a week offering haircuts to patrons.
Already a regular singer at the Quinty Pub, venue manager Matt Saddler asked her if she could bring her other skills to the bar after he realised the village had no barber.
"I like the idea of pubs being like a community hub, not just a place to come and have a drink," he said.
"I think the boys like the idea of being able to have a beer while they're getting their hair cut as well."
Originally from Cootamundra, she loved the idea of bringing her other profession to towns like Uranquinty.
"Anywhere between here and Albury, the little towns don't have much at all," she said.
"It's just about doing something different, providing a service."
Uranquinty resident Bailey Nye was one of the people who took advantage of the pub based barber on Thursday afternoon.
"I came in for a beer, saw [my mate] had a fresh cut and I thought 'I need one too'," he said.
Without a salon or barber, Uranquinty residents have to travel to Wagga to get a haircut, something Mr Saddler knows is difficult to fit into a busy work schedule.
"I used to work in transport and mining, so I used to come back to Wagga and even with the amount of hairdressers there I used to find it hard to get the job done before it was time to go back," he said.
"I think a time when this will be crucial will be coming into harvest later on in the year, when everyone is flat out from dusk til dawn."
Part of the appeal for Ms Wilson is the conversations she can start with men who might be doing it tough.
"I love to make people feel good and look good and all that kind of stuff, but it's about the conversations that we create," she said.
"Sometimes just having a conversation and talking about your stressful day and what's on your mind can make you walk away thinking 'hey, I feel a little bit better'."
The pair are already planning to expand the service, with Ms Wilson recruiting a hairdresser for women's cuts, and Mr Saddler hoping to install a coffee machine at the bar with the help of the pub's general manager Peter Mulcahy.
"Just that community spirit, getting everybody together," he said.
Find when Ms Wilson is coming back to the Quinty Pub on her Facebook page MissFit Barber.
Uranquinty's only other services include a bakery, service station/general store and a pharmacy.
