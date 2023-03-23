The Daily Advertiser
Temora set to host free Warbirds airshow on the shores of Lake Centenary this April Fools Day, no joke

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:15pm
Temora Aviation Museum will host a free airshow at Lake Centenary on April 1. File picture

Riverina residents looking for something uplifting to do this April Fools Day will have a unique opportunity with a free airshow set to soar over the skies of Temora.

