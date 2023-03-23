Riverina residents looking for something uplifting to do this April Fools Day will have a unique opportunity with a free airshow set to soar over the skies of Temora.
This week, the Temora Aviation Museum announced it would make its first event of the year free.
Organisers have also announced a change of venue from the usual Temora aerodrome to Lake Centenary, located just north of there along the Goldfields Way.
Deputy museum CEO Peter Harper is pleased to offer the free event and said it was a way to "say thank you" for the support received over the past few years of cancellations due to COVID the adverse weather.
Despite the unusual date of the airshow, Mr Harper assured the public the event is not a joke.
"The fact it is being held on April 1 is just a coincidence. This is not an April Fool's Day prank," he said.
"The change of venue to Lake Centenary will also allow us to trial the venue before our new and exciting event on October 21st, 'A Day at the Lake'."
Mr Harper asked members of the public to stay tuned for more information on that event.
The April showcase is set to feature the world's most advanced pilot training aircraft, RAAF Pilatus PC-21, capable of sustained low-level speeds and can roll at fighter-like speeds.
Aircraft from the historic RAAF 100 Squadron Temora Historic Flight Collection will also be on display, including a Spitfire, Tiger Moth, the English Electric Canberra Bomber and many more.
Family and friends are encouraged to bring a picnic rug and enjoy the show amid the serene surroundings of the lake.
Barista coffee and food will also be available to purchase and attendees are also welcome to bring their own picnic to enjoy in shaded seating areas.
While entry is free, patrons are asked to register online before the event at: https://www.trybooking.com/CGTTC
All pre-purchased tickets to the event will be fully refunded prior to the event but are still valid to attend this new location.
Flying displays will be conducted from 12pm-2pm and the Museum will also be open from 10am- 4pm.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
