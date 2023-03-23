For the first time since their maiden Southern NSW Women's league game, Turvey Park will take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Bulldogs captain Jessica Wendt said she's feeling nervous but excited ahead of Friday's knockout final.
With an interrupted end to their season, including an abandoned match against Marrar in round six, Wendt said the Bulldogs needed to re-find their feet against Narrandera last week.
"We had the bye then we had training the next week and we had heaps of ideas on how we could play against Marrar and we didn't get to play that out in the game because we didn't get to play in the end," Wendt said.
"In last week's game we utilised our training to the best of our abilities to get that win over Narrandera."
Defence will be the key to winning the game Wendt said, hoping her backline will prevent easy goals.
"We need to make sure our defence is perfect, we don't want to let any goals in, and we need to convert as much as possible," she said.
Pleased with how the defence has been strengthened throughout the season, Bulldogs had a rotation of key defenders unavailable through the round games but expect them all to be present for the final.
Having last crossed paths with the Demons in round one, 2022, Wendt said she has no idea what to expect from the Collingullie girls, but knows they're in the same boat.
"We obviously lost that game, but it was definitely an eye opener, we're a very different team now," she said.
"We can go in hard as possible, because we don't know what to expect, we've got to start strong."
Rain across the region has softened grounds, an unfamiliar experience for those used to playing the summer competition.
Wendt said she hopes the rain blows over before Friday's game, but isn't concerned with the softer surface.
"I don't think we will pay much attention to the ground, we'll be able to acclimatise easy and pay attention to the game," she said.
Turvey Park will play Collingullie-Glenfield park in the first of two knockout finals at Bolton Park on Friday night. The game will begin at 6:30, with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong playing Temora afterwards.
Across in Mangoplah two more knockouts will be played, as hosts Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes welcome Coolamon before East Wagga-Kooringal takes on Brookdale.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
