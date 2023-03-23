WAGGA jockey Josh Richards could end up riding the favourite in Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup (2000m).
Richards was down to ride Independent Road for Ben and JD Hayes in the feature race but the horse was scratched on Thursday after drawing the outside barrier.
The Hayes' decision to scratch may work in Richards' favour however as he is now on standby to ride the Robert Hickmott-trained Beltoro in the cup.
Beltoro joined Mankayan as the $3.40 equal favourite on Thursday as the field dropped to 12.
Richards is hoping the rain stays away so he can partner the last-start Morphettville listed winner.
"I'm going to ride Hickmott's if the track isn't too soft," Richards revealed.
"The stable rang me (Thursday) morning. Hickmotts must have been talking to Hayes.
"They said if the track's not too soft, they'll run theirs."
Beltoro is not accepted anywhere else but connections are keen to wait to see track conditions on Friday before committing to a start.
The five-year-old took out the listed C S Hayes Stakes (1600m) on Adelaide Cup day last start and was a winner over a mile at Flemington back in January.
Beltoro hasn't run over 2000m since his three-year-old campaign, when he was competitive at group level, but did run second behind Right You Are over 1800m at Sandown three starts back.
Richards, who rode Butler Butler in the 2018 Albury Gold Cup, hopes to be part of the big race again.
"It's always good to ride in the big cup races around home," he said.
"I'll have a chat to them (Friday) morning and put a plan together. Hopefully we can pull something off."
Richards was grateful to the Hayes camp for having him on Independent Road originally.
"I was pretty grateful that they were able to throw me on a couple over a local carnival," he said.
"The Hayes boys, the whole Lindsay Park team, have been terrific to me. The stable is flying. They are doing a terrific job with all of their horses."
