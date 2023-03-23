With firefighters crucial in protecting the community the Riverina Rural Fire Service is calling on a new cohort of cadets to step forward.
Riverina Zone Cadet Coordinator Jon Morgan said they are looking for about 10-to-15 cadets between 13 years to 17 years old to join the Riverina Zone RFS Cadets Brigade.
Among the last cohort of cadets is Riverina Zone RFS Cadets Brigade deputy captain Safwan Qasim, senior deputy Hudson Wolter, captain Chase McAlister and deputy captain Shyanne Stanton.
Miss Stanton was inspired to join the cadets to follow in her grandfather's footsteps of becoming a firefighter, with one thing at the forefront of her mind; helping people.
"The benefits of being a cadet are being involved within the community and helping others during a crisis," Mr Morgan said.
"Being a cadet involves a commitment to the RFS and being prepared to undertake training which at times can become challenging but at the same time very rewarding.
"It also can be fun with a huge sense of achievement and paying back to the community."
Anyone with a keen interest in the RFS and who enjoys being an active community member is more than welcome to apply to join.
"The RFS Cadet Brigade is an opportunity for young people between the ages of 13-17 years of age to gain an insight into the Rural Fire Service," Mr Morgan said.
The RFS cadets program provides training on the RFS as well as leadership building, team building and working in a diverse environment.
Uniforms will also be provided upon joining after a set amount of qualifying time.
Upon turning 16 years old, cadets can, if they wish and with parental permission, apply to be ordinary RFS members.
This means cadets will be able to tend to fires and other emergencies as part of their local Rural Fire Brigade.
The need for youth to join the RFS is crucial Mr Morgan said, and many brigades are struggling to attract fresh blood.
Mr Morgan said its important for brigades to get younger generations jumping on board as it will enable the service to continue operating in the years to come.
"RFS Cadets are the next generation of RFS Firefighters," he said.
The Riverina Zone Cadet Brigade trains on Monday evenings at the Yarragundry Rural Fire Brigade located at Norman Duck Oval, San Isidore, between 5.30pm to 7.30pm each week.
Cadet applications can be filled out and submitted online at: https://form.jotform.com/230375026830046?fbclid=IwAR2be_yamqu1XYUdx_4HkIGWWUsQIatjBIxMrADr-YV-IrCRT8R0UEEnxqo
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
