ACCOMPLISHED Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will be out to win his first Albury Gold Cup on Friday.
Beasley's return to the region after the best part of the last 15 years riding in Singapore has got off to a successful start and he hopes to continue that run into the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Beasley will combine with the in-form Ben and JD Hayes stable to ride Dark Dream in the listed $200,000 Albury Gold Cup (2000m).
The 24-time group one-winning jockey would love to win an Albury Gold Cup.
"I honestly can't remember the last time I rode in an Albury Cup," Beasley said.
"I know I've never had much luck in it. I don't know if I've ever had that good of a ride in it. I can't ever remember going to the races and thinking I was a chance in it so hopefully this year."
Beasley will take great delight in riding for Lindsay Park in the feature.
He has already ridden for Ben and JD Hayes a few times when the opportunity has arisen since he's been home and it is a family he has a lot of history with.
"I never got the opportunity to ride for CS (Hayes), he had finished before I started but I definitely rode for David and Peter," Beasley said.
" When I was apprenticed very early days in my first couple of years of riding, when I was back at Wodonga, David Hayes was the one that gave me the most opportunity in Melbourne.
"I rode quite a lot of winners for him in the early stages. He was probably the trainer that gave me the most support."
Dark Dream ($11) has not won since January last year but was an unlucky fourth behind Harmony Rose in the Albury Gold Cup last year.
The eight-year-old has spent the most recent part of this preparation campaigning in Tasmania, where he was fourth in the group three Hobart Cup (2400m) two starts back.
Beasley is happy to be on him.
"He was unlucky last year. He should have run a lot closer last year," he said.
"You know he's going to come to the races and run well. His form is ok. He ran two good fourths in Tasmania in those races at Hobart and then he went to Launceston and just got too far back the other day.
"He doesn't mind the sting out of the track...and I reckon because he ran so well in the race last year and he was a bit unlucky, the boys probably looked at this race for him.
"I think he'd be set for it so I'm pretty happy to be riding him."
After so long away, Beasley can't wait to be back riding in one of the biggest days on the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) calendar.
"Definitely. This is my first SDRA carnival (back). I went over to Canberra the other day and it was a great two days," he said.
"I've got a good book of rides so hopefully we can get something.
"I'm really looking forward to Wagga. When you go down to the track of a morning, every second horse is 'might be ready for the Wagga carnival' so it's really nice going through different horses and hopefully we'll have a nice group of horses at Wagga."
Beasley said his return has exceeded expectations.
"I had pictured what it would be like to come back and it's been everything I'd hoped and more," he said.
"It's been really well received and it's just nice, being able to give back to the racing that started me off, and the community.
"Helping the kids out, it's nice. When the kids come up and ask you for a bit of help, or ask you a question, I enjoy that sort of stuff."
