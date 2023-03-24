Wagga voters have cast a ballot for early voting this year, as crowds have endured rain, heat, and long waits to pre-poll vote at the NSW election.
Early voter Meg DeJong said she was voting early because "Saturday is probably going to be nuts" - a sentiment expressed by a number of other voters outside pre-poll.
As of 9am on Friday, 15,987 people had attended early voting stations in the electorate of Wagga out of 55,533 total electors.
This means about 29 per cent of those eligible to vote have already lodged a ballot.
A total of 4141 postal vote forms have been issued in the electorate, with 155 returned so far.
The neighbouring divisions of Murray and Cootamundra show similar early voting patterns, with about 15,000 people attending early polling stations in each.
It reflects what the NSW Electoral Commission said was a record year for early voting.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, 883,200 people have already attended early voting centres across the state, and 540,208 postal vote applications were lodged this year - more than a 117 per cent increase on the 2019 state election.
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said many voters across NSW had planned how they would vote ahead of election day and could still vote early if eligible.
"Voting centres are open across NSW for people who are eligible to vote early," he said.
"Voters can check our website for centre locations and opening times.
"For electors planning to vote on election day Saturday, March 25, we'll have around 2000 voting centres open across NSW from 8am to 6pm."
Voting centre manager Zoe Puls said it was satisfying to work on the election, but it could be difficult to manage the number of people coming in to vote with the number of staff they had onsite - an issue she said they've now resolved.
A number of local voters seem to misunderstand the role of poll staff and have taken out their political frustrations on them.
Ms Puls said she would like people to "try to put a smile on their face" instead of making a difficult job harder.
"The staff have copped a lot this week ... this is just our job, we're just trying to do the right thing," she said.
"Some people say everything they want to say to the government to us. We don't represent the government, we're just doing the election on their behalf."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
