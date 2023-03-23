Wagga Touch has wrapped on their biggest season of junior competition yet.
Grand finals for the 10 to 14 age groups ran last week, with six games coming down to the last try.
Wagga Touch Association president Marc Lawrence said the quality of play was outstanding and reflects a massive boom in popularity for the sport.
"We had pretty good weather too and big crowds, which is also a good thing," Lawrence said.
"The touch footy on Thursday was great, all three games in the 7pm slot, the under 14s, were decided by one try in the end.
"Two of the games went to a drop off, and it just shows the strength of the competition that when it gets to the pointy end all of the games are quite close."
Moving to a Thursday evening from Saturdays two seasons ago, Lawrence said they've seen the addition of nearly 40 teams to their roster.
"It's been incredible, we thought we'd increase a little bit but we've increased from about 110 teams to nearly 150 across all age groups," he said.
"It's been really, really good and we're hoping to build on that in coming years. The five o'clock time slot in particular we've reached capacity and had to turn a few teams away because we couldn't put them on the field, so we'll have to juggle that around.
"It's a good problem to have, and it's been really good to see all the kids out there."
Lawrence said players all thoroughly enjoyed their seasons and were disappointed to have them ending.
"Across the board everyone's really enjoying it, it's just a good vibe down there, you knock off from school and know touch is on, it's just a really good atmosphere," he said.
Lawrence is excited for the continued development of touch in Wagga and hopes to continue to see players developing their skills in coming years.
Under 10 girls Pool A: Inland Power Solutions 5 d Sly Foxes 4.
Under 10 boys Pool A: The Wagga Pool Shop Ninjas 8 d Auto One Speedsters 3.
Under 10 girls Pool B: Flamingos 8 d Rainbow Lorikeets 5.
Under 10 boys Pool B: Mixed Lollies 9 d Modern Earth Earthworms 6.
Under 12 girls Pool A: Hilly's 5 d Intersport 4.
Under 12 boys Pool A: PAH Roosters 13 d New Directions Dragons 6.
Under 12 girls Pool B: Leisure Pools Allstars 6 d Alatalo Bros Almost Angels 0.
Under 12 boys Pool B: RGP Rockets 7 d Smooth Moves 6.
Under 14 girls Pool A: Leisure Pools Lightning 9 d Teys Cowgirls 8.
Under 14 boys: Kioti Kings 6 d Advance Communications Speedsters 5.
Under 14 girls Pool B: Thrashers 5 d Jets 4.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
