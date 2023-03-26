The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Kildare Catholic College will meet Kooringal High School in the Hardy Shield final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hardy Shield team captains year 12 students Noah Killeen (Kooringal High School) and Brayden O'Rielly (Kildare Catholic College) before Monday evening's grand final. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

Kildare Catholic College are hoping to be back-to-back Hardy Shield winners as they prepare to face Kooringal High School in Monday's final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.