Labor candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley has announced a Minns government would spend $205,000 on programs designed to improve education and play for young people in the electorate.
The 'Ignite' funding would distribute funding between local schools, playgrounds and other educational programs that have been "forgotten", Ms Foley said.
"The 'Ignite' package supports young people and children in a variety of ways hoping to ignite that spark at any age for school, study, play, and creativity," she said.
"While young people may not get to vote they are not forgotten by Labor.
"Whether its young kids playing in the park, preparing for school, finishing their HSC, or becoming musicians and artists, only Labor has their back".
The funding announcement includes $90,000 to install playground shade sails at Uranquinty, Ladysmith and Mangoplah, and $50,000 to enhance and grow the Plug and Play program, which provides mentoring and performance opportunities for young musicians.
To help address enduring local teacher shortages at Tumut High School, $50,000 is earmarked to furnish and enhance the collaborative learning hub for senior students, to "help them succeed at school when they have no teachers".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Education has been a central focus of the 2023 state election.
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns is on the record saying his top priority for the state is public education; with Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet declaring himself the "education premier" last year.
While an ideological battle around school funding has raged through the campaign, there is little difference between current propositions on paper; both prospective governments are staring down the barrel of underfunded and under-resourced public schools for at least the next term of government, while offering increases in funding to private and selective schools.
Ms Foley also took aim at rival parties within the electorate, suggesting their attentions were not on the electorate's needs.
"Labor continues to be the only party supporting the Wagga electorate with local promises that will have a big impact on people's lives," she said.
"The Ignite package is another example of Labor supporting all members of our community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.