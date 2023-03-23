Residents across large parts of the Riverina are being asked to check rules on lighting fires this Easter, after the Rural Fire Service extended the fire season following a spell of dry weather.
RFS operational officer Scott Connor said the fire season has been extended across the entire Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area.
Under the extension, residents are unable to burn timber on their properties, even with a permit.
However, residents are permitted to light small campfires for cooking food on private property.
"The fire season generally ends at the end of March, [but this year] we're extending that to Easter Monday on April 10," Mr Connor said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said the ban stretches across the Leeton, Narrandera, Griffith, Murrumbidgee, Carrathool and Hay local government areas.
"Permits [in these areas] will still be required until that date," he said.
Mr Connor said under conditions in the MIA, farmers are not allowed to undertake burns on weekends and public holidays.
"From then on, once the bushfire danger period ends, people still need to notify us that they're burning, even though they don't need a permit," he said.
Mr Connor said the decision was made due to a number of factors.
"We've had hot and weather conditions into March up until this week," he said.
"We also had no rain until this Tuesday... so our fuel loads are still quite high and dry."
Mr Connor said the RFS had consulted other groups including land management agencies on the decision as well.
"Everybody's basically agreed to extend it, to get us through until the weather really cools off and there's a bit more moisture in the air," he said.
Mr Connor said the Riverina zone has also applied to extend their season, however this is yet to be confirmed.
For more information on fire permits and restrictions visit: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.