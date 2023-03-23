The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina residents asked to check fire restriction rules as Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area extends fire season over Easter period

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RFS has extended the fire season over the Easter long weekend in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area. File picture

Residents across large parts of the Riverina are being asked to check rules on lighting fires this Easter, after the Rural Fire Service extended the fire season following a spell of dry weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.