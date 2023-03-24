The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga businesses host first Pitch Up crowdfunding event for Pro Patria, Carevan and Bloss Riverina

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bloss Riverina's Jack Hillis is hoping to grow the grief counselling services available for bereaved families in Wagga with money raised at Pitch Up. Picture by Madeline Begley

Three community charities are hoping to secure as much as $20,000 in funding in Wagga's first ever live crowdfunding event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.