Three community charities are hoping to secure as much as $20,000 in funding in Wagga's first ever live crowdfunding event.
Carevan, Pro Patria and Bloss Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss Support were selected for Wagga's inaugural Pitch Up, and next Thursday will give a 7 minute speech to convince an audience of potential donors to give generously.
Jack Hillis is the nominated pitcher for Bloss Riverina, an initiative started by four women to provide grief counselling for families who have experienced baby loss.
"Whether that be by miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal baby loss, we're a little charity that just supports mums and dads through that process," he said.
"We're hoping to support 15 families a year through specialist grief counselling. They don't pay a cent and also they're getting access to it instantly."
Mr Hillis first got involved with Bloss when he and his wife lost their third son Hugo in 2019.
Their experience is not unique, with Red Nose Australia estimating that around 110,000 Australians experience a miscarriage every year, and more than 2000 endure stillbirths.
After returning home from Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney, Mr Hillis and his wife found there were not as many services for grieving families in the Riverina.
"I was introduced to a couple of people that were going through similar sorts of things to us, and they had no access to any of the services we had," he said.
"So I wanted to get involved [with Bloss] and make sure people from Wagga and the Riverina got access to what I got access to."
Pitch Up Wagga is hoping to connect the charity with local donors who wish to support their mission.
"It's a phenomenal opportunity for us...for people to learn who we are and what we do," Mr Hillis said.
First launched by the Funding Network (TFN) in 2013, Pitch Up is a 'live crowdfunding event' which aims to support community charities to continue their life-changing work.
The three selected finalists will pitch to the audience why they should support their organisation. All three will then leave the room while the audience decides which organisation they want to contribute to, and how much.
WDF Accounting, Hume Bank and Macarthur Real Estate have jumped on board to partner with TFN, and will each donate $5000 to a selected finalist.
WDF Accouning business manager Annette Davies said they were hoping each organisation received between $15,000 to $20,000 in donations on the night.
"It is about local grassroots not-for-profit organisations - it's about the local organisations looking after our community," she said.
"If people get behind it and it's a success we would love to keep it going."
Pitch Up will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday, March 30 at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Tickets are $25 and are available via Humantix.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
