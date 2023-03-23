Their love for the game has blossomed through the season and it's a determination to not have to stop playing that is propelling Temora's Southern NSW Women's league finals campaign.
In their inaugural season, the Kangaroos clawed their way up the Pool B ladder, with three wins from six games.
Captain Chelsea Walker said eyes were set on finals after their first win over Marrar in round three.
"We really got a taste for winning, and we knew that we had to win at least three games to make finals," Walker said.
"We knew that we had to really put our foot down and have a go, because we all just really want to keep playing.
"We don't want it to end so we had to make finals."
With very little football experience in the side, Walker said the improvements her squad has made since they formed in October is second to none.
"I can't even express, our link ups and the way we can actually hit our targets, before it was very much the ball was on the ground but now we're really starting to link up and get good passages of play happening," she said.
"We're hitting targets so our forwards can really make the most of their scoring shots.
"When you watch the football just flow down to the forwards end and you can just sit back and watch it happening, it's a really good feeling."
Walker said she had no expectations at the beginning of the year, with most players signing up as a netball preseason.
"Each week we just kept rolling and improving, we all got a bit hungrier and thought we could actually have a crack at this," she said.
Playing Pool A minor premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Walker said she's not getting caught up in the hype too much.
"The beauty of the two pools is it's knockout, so you both have just as good a chance to get into the final as anyone else," she said.
"You've got to play whoever you've got to play and we'll just show up and give it our all.
"It's nearly better, the less you know, the better. It's definitely daunting but I think not coming up against them it actually is a positive because we'll just go in there and play our game."
With wet weather drowning Wagga throughout the week, Walker said a bit of rain could be a blessing, giving farming community members an excuse to get off work early to go watch the game.
Temora's finals knockout game against Ganmain will begin at 7:30pm at Bolton Park following Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Turvey Park's knockout game at 6:30pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
