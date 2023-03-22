Wagga residents were in for a soaking start on Thursday as loud thunder and lightning rocked the city.
Between 9am and 9.30am, Wagga recorded 8.8mm rain as gutters turned to creeks in the city centre.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a day of heavy rain with the chance of severe thunderstorms for Wagga with the mercury set to peak at just 25 degrees Celsius.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The bureau is predicting the city could record a further 11mm rain across the day.
Looking across the wider Riverina, the bureau has also forecast the possibility of damaging wind gusts and large hail for the rest of Thursday.
For the rest of the day, the bureau is forecasting up to a further 12mm rain for Coolamon, 9mm for Narrandera, 17mm for Temora, 22mm for Young, 6mm for Tumbarumba, 5mm for Henty and 7mm for Lockhart.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.