An open dislocation of his finger is set to see new Marrar coach Cal Gardner out for up to six weeks

By Matt Malone
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 2:00pm
New Marrar coach Cal Gardner is out for six weeks with a dislocated finger. Picture by Madeline Begley

MARRAR have been dealt a blow on the eve of the Farrer League season with coach Cal Gardner set to miss up to the first six weeks of the season.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

