MARRAR have been dealt a blow on the eve of the Farrer League season with coach Cal Gardner set to miss up to the first six weeks of the season.
Gardner sustained a open dislocation of his finger in the Bombers' second trial game against Turvey Park last Saturday, doing ligament damage in the process.
He visited a specialist this week and has avoided surgery but will still be sidelined for six weeks.
It means Gardner will miss Marrar's season opener against Northern Jets at Langtry Oval on Saturday week, along with games against Barellan, The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal at least.
Gardner is annoyed to miss the start of the season.
"It's frustrating, especially after doing a full pre-season," Gardner said.
"I was pretty happy with the way things were going so for this to happen is pretty frustrating but that's part of footy. It could be worse."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gardner is in his first season in charge at Marrar after stepping up to replace premiership coach Shane Lenon.
He conceded it was not ideal to have to start his tenure from the sidelines.
"It would have been good to be able to lead out on the field but I can still coach from the sidelines," Gardner said.
"It's more frustrating from the point of view that is continues the injuries I've had over the past couple of years.
"But unfortunately it was an injury that couldn't be prevented."
Gardner's injury adds another to the count of players from Marrar's premiership team last September that won't be there come round one against the Jets.
It is expected around 10 players from the premiership team won't be there in round one.
The Bombers rounded out their preparation for round one with the trial game against Turvey Park, where the Bulldogs prevailed by 26 points.
Gardner missed the second half of the contest after heading to hospital with his injury but was again pleased with parts of the Bombers' game.
"I thought it was really positive. We went into the game testing our depth, once again, but I said to the boys that's a real positive because it gives an opportunity for people to put their hand up," Gardner said.
"We were up at quarter time, unfortunately I had to leave in the second quarter but from what I saw and the feedback that I got, it was our will to win, that attack on the footy that really stood out.
"I thought we moved the ball well, we transitioned well but what was most pleasing was that we were more willing to defend as well."
