Southbound lane closed on the Hume Highway near Kyeamba Gap after car crash

By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 23 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
One of two northbound lanes on the Hume Highway at Kyeamba is closed following a car crash on Thursday. File picture

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the Hume Highway after a car crash closed one of two southbound lanes on Thursday morning.

