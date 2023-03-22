Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the Hume Highway after a car crash closed one of two southbound lanes on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, near the Kyeamba rest area between Kyeamba and Kyeamba Gap, at 7.47am following reports a car had crashed.
NSW Ambulance was unable to confirm if paramedics attended the scene, if anyone was treated or if anyone was injured in the incident.
One of two southbound lanes is closed as emergency services work to clear the vehicle from the road.
Motorists are being urged to reduce speed and take caution when travelling through the area and allow for extra travel time.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
